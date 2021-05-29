Making a retro-futuristic hover car from deodorant sticks

"Deo sticks" are a popular component for trash bash modelers on YouTube. One of my favorite new modeling channels is Bill Making Stuff. If Zach Galifianakis was British and had a YouTube channel where he made models from trash, he'd be Bill Making Stuff.



In this special 20th episode of his channel, Bill does a patron special where he challenged his Patreon subscribers to also make models from deo sticks and share the video. It's funny seeing his subscribers trying to match his modeling style, his dry humor, and his trash talking.



Image: Screengrab