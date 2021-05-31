Glitch video the hardware way with the VHS Dirty Video Mixer

The VHS Dirty Video Mixer is a simple, fun way to get into glitching video and audio with hardware, which is to say without the telltale blends, artefacts and repetitions of an app or filter.

This is a Dirty Glitch video Mixer. It will take 2 video (RCA) inputs like a VHS player or DVD, video game console and other sources that have the RCA connection. It will output it as glitch art when you twist the knob.

Above, a rather menacing screenshot. Below, video of it in action. The creator, DecayingElectronics, also sells a more aggressive Deluxe Dirty Mixer.