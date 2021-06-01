Big Lie believers get booed out of Yankee Stadium for hanging 'Trump Won' banner

Two misinformed gentleman tried to make a Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays game political last week by hanging a banner that read "Trump Won." But the crowd wasn't having it. In the video above you can hear shouts of "fuck you," "fucking racists!" and "you pussies!" over booing from what sounded like the entire stadium. One person from the deck below tried to pull the banner down. Meanwhile, "a Yankees Stadium security official could be seen struggling to take the flag from the two men as they resisted," according to The Hill, who reported that the banner was finally confiscated by security. The two Trumpers were kicked out of the stadium, one apparently handcuffed, "prompting a round of cheers."

A couple fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a massive banner that reads "Trump Won Save America"



Sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer. pic.twitter.com/m56kjgkJ9W — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 28, 2021