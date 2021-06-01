Two misinformed gentleman tried to make a Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays game political last week by hanging a banner that read "Trump Won." But the crowd wasn't having it. In the video above you can hear shouts of "fuck you," "fucking racists!" and "you pussies!" over booing from what sounded like the entire stadium. One person from the deck below tried to pull the banner down. Meanwhile, "a Yankees Stadium security official could be seen struggling to take the flag from the two men as they resisted," according to The Hill, who reported that the banner was finally confiscated by security. The two Trumpers were kicked out of the stadium, one apparently handcuffed, "prompting a round of cheers."
Big Lie believers get booed out of Yankee Stadium for hanging 'Trump Won' banner
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- duped Trump fans
This bundle of popular Mac apps can optimize your entire system for just $35
Just like your body and your car, if you take care of your Mac, your Mac will take care of you. Officially, Apple's flagship computer is expected to give users between 5 and 8 years of quality service. But if you properly care for your rig and do the proper security and maintenance, most Macs… READ THE REST
This touchscreen monitor is a fun, useful first Raspberry Pi programming project
Part of the universal appeal of the single-board Raspberry Pi microcomputer is its nearly limitless potential. As one tiny board, the Pi can be programmed and used as the engine to complete a whole host of computing projects, making it virtually as limitless as your imagination. Of course, part of the problem many users face… READ THE REST
Save over 60% on this natural cotton rope hammock perfect for summer
There is literally no image or feeling that better encapsulates the spring and summer months than blissfully enjoying the weather in your own backyard, crashed out peacefully in your own hammock. Of course, hammocks are kind of a whole thing, aren't they? They always seem like a brilliant idea, but have you worked out the logistics?… READ THE REST