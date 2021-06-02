Big beef jerky is ripping you off

This entertaining gentleman makes beef jerk after a fun rant wherein he does simple math.

I have long wanted to try making beef jerky, and old friend of mine Fred used to make the most amazing beef jerky and it was an incredible gift when he'd made some. I think I am going to give it a try as I have a combination of racks that'll work in my Kamado.

The dog at the start of this video totally got me and I had to watch the end (you can skip) to see what appears to be a Great Pyr make a brief appearance in a pretty good Beef Jerky instructional video.

Later today I'm gonna see what I can get cheap and sliced right. Maybe 1/8th of an inch thick top round?

I will report back!