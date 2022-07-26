The Choco Taco is dead

Devin Nealy
Choco Taco A Choco Taco, as depicted in a Klondike promotional image

As much as we'd like it to be, the grieving process isn't linear. Similar to the endless array of precautions designed to shield us from physical pain, humans are quite adept a calcifying their hearts to block emotional discomfort. However, despite the litany of defenses that one arranges to insulate themselves from pain, the hurt always finds a way in. Consequently, people are usually shocked by how devastating the pain of grieving can be.

In addition to the initial barrage of emotion surrounding a loss, grief never truly subsides. There are always subtle reminders of what you lost that pop up at the most inauspicious moments. You never fully put grief and loss behind you; one only becomes better at managing the pain.

From this point on, whenever the summer months hit, I'll grieve for the Choco Taco. When I pull into a Taco Bell at 3 am, and the clerk asks if I want a dessert, my heart will quake with sorrow because, as of today, Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco after 40 years.

The beloved Klondike product, packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," a Klondike Brand representative told CNN Business in an email, adding "we know this may be very disappointing."

40 years old? Ya know, there was a time when 40 seemed old to me. Now it just shows me that any one of us can go at any time. If I can impart one piece of wisdom that I acquired during this tragedy: make sure you appreciate your Fudgesicles and Dippin' dots while you can. Tomorrow isn't promised to any of us.