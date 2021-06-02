Donald Trump's feeble blog has already shut down – permanently

Less than a month after Donald Trump slapped together his makeshift blog, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," it was put down today – permanently. "It will not be returning," his senior aide, Jason Miller, told CNBC. Trump had made a feeble attempt to resurrect his online presence after his banishment from Facebook and Twitter, but what good is a blog if no one shows up?

From CNBC:

Facebook and Twitter both banned Trump from posting on their platforms after Jan. 6, when a mob of the then-president's supporters violently invaded the U.S. Capitol, forcing a joint session of Congress into hiding. Trump, who never conceded to President Joe Biden, repeatedly and falsely claimed on social media after the Nov. 3 election that the race had been stolen from him by widespread fraud. …

But the blog, unveiled last month and originally billed as a new "communications platform," seemed ill-equipped to take on largest social media companies….

At the time of his de-platforming in January, Trump boasted tens of millions of followers on Twitter and millions more on Facebook.

Trump's blog, in contrast, struggled to amass even a fraction of that engagement, NBC News reported a week after its launch, citing data compiled with BuzzSumo.