More harrowing tales from Oceangate's rinky dink Titanic tourist sub

The Daily Beast reports that "chilling tales" of past sub dives to the Titanic are piling up as rescuers search for the missing Oceangate vessel containing five tourists. The trip is "hellish even on the occasions where all things go right," write Josh Fiallo and Justin Rohrlich. And that's when the "common" electrical and communication failures don't make it even less pleasant.

Scores of former passengers who have ridden on board the Titan, the submersible that disappeared Sunday with five on board while en route to the wreckage site of the Titanic, have described in detail the chilling flaws they encountered during their trips—with one passenger calling the voyage a "suicide mission." Nearly all former passengers spoke of electrical and communication failures—jarring issues that ex-passenger Mike Reiss described as a common occurrence on dives by OceanGate, the company that operates the missing submersible. "Every time they lost communication—that seems to be just something baked into the system," Reiss told ABC News.

Mike Reiss, The Simpsons' showrunner, has taken four trips down and he says comms failed every time. A German businessmen says that it was "the most terrifying experience of his life."