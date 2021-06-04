A lost 1970s wallet with lots of cools stuff in it is returned to its owner 46 years later

Tom Stevens, an employee helping to restore an old movie theater in Ventura, California, found a wallet in a crawl space that was stuffed with all kinds of 20th century relics, including a $5 Grateful Dead concert ticket from 1973, poetry, vintage photos, and a California driver's license with a 1976 expiration date. The license belonged to someone named Colleen Distin, which gave Stevens a good clue to start his search for the wallet's original owner.

He posted a message on the theater's Facebook page: "Does anyone know Colleen Distin? While doing some maintenance we have found her wallet. There are a bunch of pictures of people, and they are super cool from that era also. Someone may want them. So if you are, or if you know Colleen, drop us a line and we will have it here for you!"

The message spread fast, and Distin, who still lives in Ventura County, soon got wind of it.

From AP: