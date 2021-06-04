This voice-activated gadget is made to torment your upstairs neighbors

Mark Frauenfelder

This man built a wireless device that produces an annoying sound when you say "Hey Google, turn on the tallywhacker." The gadget is attached to the ceiling. It consists of an Arduino microcontroller, springy doorstop, and a servomotor with a plastic finger to pluck the doorstop on command. I wonder what his upstairs neighbors did to deserve this?

