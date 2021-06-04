Watch: This sleeping pup morphs into a demon when it's time to wake up

Eddie is an 8-year-old Yorkie mix who does not like waking up. In fact, he hates it so much he channels his inner demon every morning when his human, Lisa Mattuchio, patiently tries to get him out of bed (yes, he sleeps under sheets and blankets in a large wrought-iron-framed bed). The satanic sounds coming from the little guy are comically terrifying. This is just one of the many wake-up videos Mattuchio has posted on her daily TikTok, eddieonwheels, and Eddie is just as grumpy in each one.

Via Newsweek