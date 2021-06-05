Mischievous stowaway bat caused a flight to turn around for an emergency landing

This mischievous stowaway bat caused an Air India flight from New Delhi to the United States to turn around for an emergency landing. The video shows the lively chiroptera having fun and flying around the cabin as passengers fell into a panic and forced the early landing.

The airplane captain was altered about the incident after nearly 30 minutes in the air. The plane was fumigated shortly after it landed, and the passengers got onto a new, bat-free plane.

I'm not sure what happened to the bat, but I hope it's safe and flapping around in its natural habitat.