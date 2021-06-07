Mom pretending to be 13-year-old student at daughter's middle school arrested

A 30-year-old El Paso, Texas mom who posed as a 13-year-old and pretended to be a student at her daughter's school has been arrested. Wearing a Marvel hoodie, tight jeans, large glasses and a face mask, Casey Garcia sneaked onto campus, sat in class, and ate at the cafeteria. She made it all the way to last period before finally getting caught and sent to the principal's office. She says she was testing school security by conducting a "social experiment," and it's interesting that she was able to get through almost a full day of school before someone realized she didn't belong on campus.

