Newsmax rejected GQP Matt Gaetz, who wanted to be "media personality," spokesperson for website says

Rep. Matt Gaetz (Q-FL) had fancy dreams in March, thinking he might drop out of politics to become a "media personality," as reported by Axios. One source told Axios that Gaetz had even reached out and had conversations with Newsmax to see what his role might look like if he joined the network. But today Gaetz learned that his bubble was burst. Newsmax rejected him.

From Reuters:

Conservative media outlet Newsmax, a favorite of former President Donald Trump's, rejected embattled Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz's request for a job, a spokesperson for the website said on Monday. "Newsmax has had no plans to hire Rep. Gaetz," said Brian Peterson, a spokesperson for the website. A source familiar with Newsmax's policies said: "Earlier this year, (Gaetz) reached out and said he might leave Congress early and was interested in TV work." The three-term Florida congressman's approach to Newsmax management was "just a conversation" and Newsmax "never told him we were interested" in hiring him, the source said.

Their disinterest might stem from the tawdry news that the New York Times broke in April about Gaetz, shortly after his TV pipe dream was made public – that he was being investigated by the Justice Department to see if he had broken sex trafficking laws, and "whether Mr. Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and whether she received anything of material value."

Image by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Matt Gaetz