Philadelphia nude bike ride 2021: Mask required

Tops, bottoms and undergarments need not be worn in the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride, but wearing a mask is the article of clothing that is a must.

via AP:

The city lifted most of its COVID-19 rules this week, citing an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in cases. But ride organizers said they hadn't had a chance to chat since the city's guidelines changed so for the time being, they're "going to stick with our initial mask guidance." Lead organizer Wesley Noonan-Sessa said they'll keep an eye on what the city says in the next month or so.

Thousands come out for the annual ride through the Philly streets to paint each other's bodies and promote healthy body image. They also advocate for bike riding as well as fossil fuel reduction. No registration is required just show up on August, 28th with your bike, your mask, body paint (optional), helmet (highly recommended) and as nude as you dare.