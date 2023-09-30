No emotional support alligators allowed at Philadelphia Phillies games

Wally Gator is an Instagram influencer and alleged emotional support alligator who used to work at Disney World, even appearing in the role of Alligator Loki on the Disney+ series Loki. But not even a resume as good as that can get you into a Philadelphia Phillies' game. From the Philly Voice:

Wally's owner, Joie Henney, is a reptile enthusiast who rescues gators that either have been abandoned as pets or are found in areas too close to human activity. Wally was one of three alligators Henney took in from Disney World to care for at his home in York. Outside the ballpark Wednesday night, Henney explained to YouTuber The Philly Captain that Wally isn't a service animal, but rather Wally's red harness signifies that he's been registered as an emotional support animal. Emotional support animals are typically validated by licensed mental health professionals. They are not covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act, so there are fewer legal requirements for businesses and other public spaces to accommodate them.

Wally also had a previous flirtation with internet virality last summer while visiting another Philly landmark, the LOVE park. You know what they say. First time it's a tragedy, the second time it's a farce.

Wally, the emotional support alligator not let into the Phillies game, has made news here previously [Michael Tanenbaum / Philly Voice]