41 tourists who stole sand from Sardinian beaches were fined up to $3,600 each

It's against the law to remove sand from the beaches of Sardinia. Tourists who either ignored the law or didn't know about it are paying the price. Customs police recently issued fines to 41 people who tried to leave the Mediterranean island with a "total of 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of sand, seashells and beach rocks" in their baggage according to AP. That's an average of five pounds per person, which is a lot to be taking home. Each smuggler was fined up to 3,000 euros ($3,600). The confiscated materials were returned to the beaches.
