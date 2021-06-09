Truck with caged Sasquatch spotted crossing the country

A truck hauling a caged Sasquatch has been spotted on roads between Ohio and Colorado. The wooden crate with a barred window is spray-painted with warning messages about what's inside. And indeed, there is a 7'3" Bigfoot inside, along with a juvenile Sasquatch. Created by modelmakers Unit 70 in Columbus, Ohio, the cryptids are on their way to the Sasquatch Outpost museum in Bailey, Colorado.

"Having a blast — people are soooo curious," Peterson told CBS4.

Of course we all know that these faux Bigfoots are just meant to distract us from the real Sasquatch in the unmarked truck just behind.