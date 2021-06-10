Dog ejected from car crash found days later at sheep farm, herding them

Tilly the dog was thrown through the back windshield of his owner's vehicle when it crashed into another car in Idaho on Sunday morning. Tilly's owner, Linda Oswald, spent the next 10 hours trying to find Tilly with the help of other motorists who stopped to help, to no avail. The Spokesman-Review:

"People just kept going out," Oswald said, "2:30 in the morning some people were out looking for him." The first day of searching was fruitless, but the family also wrote a Facebook post that included a picture of Tilly. More than 3,000 people shared that post. Thousands of people in Kootenai County had their eyes peeled for the 2 1/2-year-old border collie and red heeler mix.

Two days later, Tyler, Travis and Zane Potter spotted a dog herding sheep on their sheep farm. It was not one of their Australian Shepherds.

It was Tilly.

Tilly must have been drawn to the sheep and did what came natural to him. He gave himself a job on the Potter's farm and went straight to work. The Potters realized this stranger dog was the one from the Facebook post, and were able to reunite Tilly with the Oswalds. Herders gotta herd.