GQP Rep. Louis Gohmert asks US Forest Service if it can change the Moon's orbit to reverse global warming

Rep. Louis Gohmert (Q-TX) is a Very Stable Genius of the Trump variety. Here he is on video asking a U.S. Forest Service representative if she looking into having her department altering the Moon and Earth's orbit.

I understand from what's been testified to, the Forest Service and the BLM (Bureau of Land Management), you want very much to work on the issue of climate change. I was informed by the past director of NASA that they've found the moon's orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth's orbit around the sun. We know there's been significant solar flare activity, and so — is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon's orbit, or the Earth's orbit around the sun? Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate"

Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief for the National Forest System, failed to hide her amusement at Gohmert's question. "I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert," she said.

One way to do it: use the vacuum inside Gohmert's cranium to suck the moon down to a lower orbit.