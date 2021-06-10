Meeting masturbator Jeffrey Toobin reinstated at CNN

Jeffrey Toobin, the CNN correspondent suspended after masturbating and exposing his genitals to colleagues during a zoom meeting, was today reinstated by the company. He—and hopefully not his penis—will be seen often on the network's programming from here on in.

The famous legal analyst appeared with anchor Alisyn Camerota on CNN Thursday, and a network spokesman confirmed that Toobin's suspension was over and he would be seen regularly on CNN moving forward.

Toobin was fired by The New Yorker in October for exposing his penis and masturbating on camera from his home during a virtual work meeting. He had been with the magazine for 27 years. In his first public comments since he apologized back then, Toobin on Thursday called his actions "deeply moronic and indefensible."