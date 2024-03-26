NBC fires Ronna McDaniel

NBC hired Trump crony and election denier Ronna McDaniel because she delivered him to them for a presidential debate. After backlash from its own staff, star performers and all other remaining humans, it's firing her.

[NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar] Conde said he had listened to "the legitimate concerns" of many network employees. "No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned," he wrote. "Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal."

Conde also apologized to employees "who felt we let them down" and said he took "full responsibility" for the hiring.

McDaniel has not commented on the memo. Her appointment as a political analyst for the network had been met with an extraordinary revolt by onscreen talent at NBC News and MSNBC