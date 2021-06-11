"Magnetized" nurse's demonstration of metal key sticking to her because of vaccine backfires

Just because someone has a medical degree does not preclude them from certain displays or statements of lunacy. Please recall disgraced former President Trump's physician, Harold Bornstein, may he rest in peace, once said this of the bloated and oft-delusional POTUS, "His health is excellent, especially his mental health." So, it is certainly possible that when anti-vaxxer Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, asserted for the Ohio House Health Committee, that vaccines can cause metallic objects to stick to one's head we have a case of someone with a medical degree being either bananas or manipulative. A batty anti-vaccine nurse in Ohio is also an unfortunate reality.

On Tuesday RN Joanna Overholt attempted to demonstrate to the same Ohio House Health Committee, Dr. Tenpenny's testimony, that magnetic crystals in vaccines cause metallic objects to magnetically stick to the vaccinated. In her best Magneto feat of magnetism she pasted an aluminum key to her chest. Oh my God, guys. It stuck. No surprise here, the lightweight aluminum key will easily stick to a person's skin due to the natural body oil, sebum, that we all secrete. Also, aluminum is not a magnetic metal, so… Then, she put the key on the side of her neck–less sebum and steeper angle than her sloping chest– and the key fell immediately. But then she got a bobby pin, which is less than a gram in weight, to stick to her neck for a split second. Wow. "Any questions?" she asked with a deranged smugness.

Yes. So, so many questions, Nurse Overholt.

Wow. An anti-vaccine nurse in Ohio tried to prove the Vaccines Cause Magnetism theory in an state legislative committee. The demonstration did not go to plan pic.twitter.com/0ubELst4E8 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 9, 2021

Fortunately, it appears that there are some reasonable people in that room. If you watch the woman over Overholt's left shoulder react to the Crazy Train Magnet Show, you'll know how she feels about the display.