Comrade Crackers promises "Parrot Praxis", which is to say, your bird will learn the entirety of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels' Communist Manifesto while you are out.

Play this while you're gone. Return to a bird that recites the Communist Manifesto chapter and verse. Maybe. There's no science behind this. Look, it can't hurt.

An owl that can recite Anarchy, State and Utopia was not available for comment at press time, but there is a capitalist alternative.