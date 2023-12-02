This "leftist ASMR" channel is where "political education meets cozy tingles"

If you like learning about leftist books and ideas, and also like ASMR, you're going to love this YouTube channel, where "political education meets cozy tingles." Meet Lý Luan, who runs a channel devoted to teaching leftist content through ASMR. She describes her work:

Do you struggle with learning and reading books? Living under capitalism means dedicating time to learning can seem like a daunting task. The demands of daily life, coupled with difficulties in concentration and reading, creates hurdles. Enter Lý Luan ASMR, an educational ASMRtist whispering leftist book summary notes and literature. My ASMR content is meticulously crafted to provide you with an immersive, multi-sensory learning experience like no other. By combining whispers, triggers, ambient music, text, images, diagrams and cozy aesthetics, I use the power of relaxation to optimize your memory retention for seamless learning. My content is complemented with audio, written and visual formats to engage all types of learners whether you're a visual learner, an auditory enthusiast, reading/writing learner or all three. I hope to transport you in a world that's as comforting as it is educational and ignite your passion for learning!

Her most recent video discusses "10 Things About COVID You Weren't Taught by The Government." She's also uploaded videos on Marxism, dialectical materialism, and more. Who know learning leftist content could be so relaxing?

