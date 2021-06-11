Watch reporter tell anchor what to do, not realizing cameras are rolling: "Jessica, we are live"

Live TV can make for memorable on-air bloopers, and here is a fun example. An anchor on Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) asks sports reporter Jessica Kaimu a question about a fight in the Ukraine, but Jessica has other ideas about how the show is going to go. Not realizing she's live, she says, "No, you're not going to do that. You're just going to greet me, and say, 'take it away.' You're not going to do that." [Awkward silence.] "Please."

"Jessica, we are live," the anchor responds, followed by a much longer, cringe-worthy silence before the camera cuts for commercial.