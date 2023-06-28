Game theory study uncovers secret to taming bullies and extortionists

Game theory is a branch of mathematics that studies strategic interactions. The most famous example is the prisoners' dilemma, in which two separated prisoners must independently decide to cooperate and face minor consequences, or betray the other for potential personal gain, risking severe consequences if both choose betrayal.

A new study from Dartmouth, published in PNAS Nexus, used game theory to develop "unbending strategies" to beat bullies. The strategies in the study, such as memory-one PSO Gambler, WSLS, and Zero Determinant, steer the dynamics toward fairness and cooperation, even when faced with players who try to exploit others.

From Phys.org: