Testicle tattoo lands soldier in prison for 19 months

A soldier in Austria will spend 19 months in prison for the glorification of Nazism (and illegal firearms possession) after downing two bottles of whiskey and having his brother tattoo a swastika on his scrotum. He apparently posted the tattoo online, and showed it off to colleagues and friends while drunk on a separate occasion. This brand of "glorification" has been illegal since the National Socialism Prohibition Act of 1947.

The soldier, whose identity remains a mystery at this time thanks to Austrian privacy laws, has also been accused of posting Nazi photos at a Cold War Bunker Museum, posting Nazi propaganda online, and drinking "Hitler-branded wine."

He showed remorse during his trail, saying he was "sorry" and "embarrassed" for his actions.

He told the court: 'I just got in with bad company. For us, anything that wasn't allowed was something we gravitated towards, but we all underestimated enormously how much a mistake this was.' He added: 'Other than that, I can't give any reasonable explanation for why I did it.' via Daily Mail

The soldiers claims that the investigation of his testicle tattoo was what really tipped him off to how stupid Nazi glorification is, calling it "nonsense".

His lawyer has said they will appeal the sentence