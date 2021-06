LEGO showed off its buildable brick version of the iconic Adidas Superstar sneakers.

"As shoes represent very organic objects, made from flexible material that also look different on every person, it was a fun challenge to translate this into the Lego System in Play, which by nature is square and blocky," said LEGO senior designer Florian Müller.

The LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar Shoe is the size of an actual US 7.5 shoe and will sell for $90.

(CNN)