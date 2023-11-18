Remember that time three men got banned from Yellowstone for cooking chickens in a geyser? Lego Park Ranger does!

If you don't follow Lego Park Ranger on Instagram or Facebook, you really should—the account is terrific. Here's how they describe themselves in their Instagram bio:

Everyone has a hobby, but some are stranger than others. We build National Park scenes out of LEGO.

One of their latest creations commemorates that time in August 2020 when three visitors to Yellowstone National Park got permanently banned because they got caught cooking chickens in one of the park's geysers. Lego Park Ranger posted the following text to accompany its Lego depiction of the event:

It's that time of year again. We don't know who needs to hear this, but it is illegal to cook turkeys in the hot springs at Yellowstone National Park. Boiled, baked, stewed, roasted, brined, spatchcocked, grilled, braised, sous-vide, smoked, and deep fried are all illegal. They will ban you from the park! Just don't do it. #FindYourPark #Thanksgiving — at Yellowstone National Park.

If you've forgotten about chicken gate, here's a refresher, courtesy of Today:

The incident took place on Aug. 7, according to a spokesperson for the national park. A ranger received reports of a group "hiking with cooking pots" towards Shoshane Geyser Basin. When a ranger found the group, it was discovered that the group had two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. A cooking pot was also found nearby. Three men in the group were charged and pled guilty to charges on Sept. 10. Eric and Dallas Roberts were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees, according to the Associated Press. The third man, Eric Romriell, 49, paid $1,250 in fines and fees. All three men are banned from Yellowstone National Park for the next two years while they serve two years of unsupervised probation. When asked what they were doing in the park, Eric Roberts, 51, reportedly told a ranger that they were trying to "make dinner."

Kevin Spencer at Outside magazine describes the origins of Lego Park Ranger: