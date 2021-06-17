Florida GOP candidate threatens to have opponent killed in secret recording: "She's gonna be gone"

Florida GOP candidate William Braddock, running for a primary Tampa Bay-area congressional seat, threatened to send assassins to make one of his opponents, Anna Paulina Luna, "disappear," in a secret recording obtained by Politico.

"I really don't want to have to end anybody's life for the good of the people of the United States of America," he told conservative activist Erin Olszewski over the phone. "That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a fucking speed bump in the road. She's a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood."

"I have access to a hit squad, too, Ukrainians and Russians … don't get caught out in public supporting Luna … Luna's gonna go down and I hope it's by herself," Braddock said in the recording, referring to Luna at one point as a "stupid cunt."

When Olszewski asked what would happen if Luna won, Braddock said, "She's gonna be gone. Period. That's the end of the discussion. Luna is not an issue." And when Olszewski pressed him on the issue, he said, "I call up my Russian and Ukrainian hit squad, and within 24 hours, they're sending me pictures of her disappearing … No, I'm not joking. Like, this is beyond my control this point."

From Politico: