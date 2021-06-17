User u/That_guy_with_1_leg on Reddit was asked what it's like to skate with a prosthetic leg. To explain, he made a video with his blind friend, showing both of them skating… with a prosthetic leg as the skateboard.
Watch: Skating on a prosthetic leg skateboard
