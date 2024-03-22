Reddit stock climbs sharply in first day of trading

Reddit's IPO was a hit, with the stock popping on the first day of trading.

The social media company, which priced its offering at $34 a share, rocketed 48% on its first day, closing above $50 in an impressive public debut for the 20-year-old message board platform.

It's quite a return on an investment for Advance, which acquired the "front page of the internet" for a mere $10 million in 2006, before spinning it off in 2011 and allowing others to invest in the digital forum.