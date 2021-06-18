Newly released video shows pro-Trump terrorist stalk and beat cop during U.S. Capitol

New Jersey gym owner Scott Fairlamb pleaded not guilty to 12 criminal counts including assaulting police and carrying a dangerous weapon into the Capitol. In this newly released video, he is seen pushing and striking a police officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

NEW: The DOJ just released more videos from 1/6 after CNN and other outlets sued for their release. Prosecutors say this is NJ gym owner Scott Fairlamb (in the camo jacket) shoving a cop (at 0:28), and then punching him in the face (at 0:31). Fairlamb pleaded not guilty. pic.twitter.com/VqrLSEBjvH

From CNN:

In the new video, Scott Fairlamb, a gym owner from New Jersey, leans into the face of a police officer, following him, and taunting him with expletives. At one point, Fairlamb shouts, "you have no idea what the f**k you're doing." He then pushes and punches an officer.Fairlamb was one of the first rioters inside the Senate side of the building, according to court records, and is charged with 12 criminal counts including assaulting police and carrying a dangerous weapon into the Capitol.Prosecutors had sent the video of Fairlamb directly to a federal judge reviewing his case months ago, and CNN and 16 other media outlets went to court to seek its release.