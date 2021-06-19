Do you have a hairy glabella? Do you find vagitus annoying?

Most of the words on this list are a part of everyday life, yet I didn't know any of them until today.

I now know that I suffer from dysania every morning (#16), have a very hairy glabella (#1), and have been experiencing wamble after wamble all morning long (#4).

Am I the only one who hasn't heard of these words before!? (by the way, the combination of an exclamation point and a question mark is called an "interrobang" #13).

My favorite word on the list is overmorrow (#9) which means the day after tomorrow.