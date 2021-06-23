Capitol rioter going for plea bargain says she's since "learned" by watching Schindler's List and reading Just Mercy

Capitol rioter Anna Morgan-Lloyd, "who referred to January 6 as the "best day ever," will plead guilty to one of her charges in exchange for three years probation, $500 restitution, and community service. She wrote to the court that she had lived a "sheltered life" and, as the suggestion of her attorney, recently read Bryan Stevenson's book Just Mercy and watched "Schindler's List" and "Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre." Today, Morgan-Lloyd will be the first Capitol rioter to be sentenced. From NBC News:

"I've learned that even though we live in a wonderful country things still need to improve," she wrote. "People of all colors should feel as safe as I do to walk down the street."

Lloyd included summaries of "Just Mercy" and "Schindler's List" in her letter, noting that the movie "was very moving" and "hard to watch and hard to not watch."