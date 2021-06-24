St. Louis's KMOV TV news (admittedly!) staged a ridiculous fake teen bedroom—complete with tie-dye wall hanging and "Mile 420" sign—as part of a story to show "what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use." Apparently, they reported on the ease with which one can buy or make stash cans of various kinds. Any good intentions aside though, hilarity has ensued on Twitter.
Local TV news staged a ridiculous "teen bedroom" to show where drugs could be hidden and Twitter is having a field day with it
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- teenagers
- TV news
Watch Newsmax host Greg Kelly, formerly of Fox News, ogle and talk lecherously on live TV about his co-worker in a bathing suit (2014)
In 2014, Fox 5 New York TV news reporter Anna Gilligan reported from the re-opening of the infamous Action Park. She wore a bathing suit to ride a zipline into the pool. Back in the studio, Greg Kelly—who went on to fame on Fox News and now Newsmax TV—couldn't control himself even as his co-host… READ THE REST
TV news report on the punk scene in Manchester, 1977
In this 1977 episode of the BBC2 current affairs program Brass Tacks, we meet the punks of Manchester. This is the scene from which Joy Division, The Smiths, The Fall, Simply Red would emerge. During the rollicking debate, keep your eyes peeled for young John Peel and Pete Shelley of the Buzzcocks. READ THE REST
Watch how TV news reporters go on camera from home, including bloopers
CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter looks at how the pandemic has changed news television and resulted in a slew of delightful bloopers live from reporters' remote studios, aka their living rooms, bedrooms, and closets. (Goofs begin around 2:12 in the video above.) READ THE REST
This roll-up travel bag was called the "greatest suitcase of all time," and it's just $35
With a world full of travel options starting to reopen as we speak, is it still really worth it to tote around a big, bulky suitcase or carry-on bag for getting all of your important stuff from Point A to Point B? Especially if there's an option that might just serve you better? Of course,… READ THE REST
These Raspberry Pi and Arduino courses can pave the way to your robot-building future
You don't have to be Tony Stark to have a whole lot of fun conceiving and building electronic gadgets and doohickeys. Tony knew enough not to give the Vision active reproductive parts — and we're sure you'll show just as much restraint as you start cobbling together a whole bunch of nifty little coding and… READ THE REST
Save $50 on the Hermosa Electric Longboard, one of the most affordable options around
Des Moines, Iowa just welcomed a store dedicated in no small part to consumers of the electric skateboard phenomenon. It's one thing when a shop focused on the hobby intricacies of motorized, hyper-efficient electric skateboards pops up in Santa Monica or New York. But when the interest has risen to necessitate a storefront smack in… READ THE REST