Local TV news staged a ridiculous "teen bedroom" to show where drugs could be hidden and Twitter is having a field day with it

David Pescovitz

St. Louis's KMOV TV news (admittedly!) staged a ridiculous fake teen bedroom—complete with tie-dye wall hanging and "Mile 420" sign—as part of a story to show "what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use." Apparently, they reported on the ease with which one can buy or make stash cans of various kinds. Any good intentions aside though, hilarity has ensued on Twitter.