TV news crew robbed while reporting on robbery spree

In Chicago yesterday morning, a TV news crew set up their equipment on the street to do a live report on a spree of armed robberies in the area. Incredibly 30 people were robbed or had their cars jacked between Sunday and Monday. But as the crew was preparing to cover that story, three people wearing ski masks and brandishing guns hopped out of an SUV and robbed the news crew of their personal items and the camera equipment inside the truck.

As CWB Chicago reports, this was the second robbery of a Chicago TV news reporter this month.

"Holdup sprees have been happening on an almost daily basis for months," they state.