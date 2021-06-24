No tuna DNA found in Subway tuna subs, according to the New York Times

There's a class-action lawsuit in California against Subway arguing that their tuna sandwiches "are completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient." Of course Subway denies this and told the New York Times that "Subway delivers 100 percent cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests." So New York Times reporter Julia Carmel purchased tuna subs from three Subway locations in Los Angeles and had them scientifically tested for tuna DNA.

"There's two conclusions," [the lab representatives] said. "One, it's so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn't make an identification. Or we got some and there's just nothing there that's tuna."

From the New York Times: