Vintage hand-colored photo of a serious man holding a giant fish

Here's an exquisite hand-colored photo of a serious man holding a giant fish. I'm not sure who looks grumpier, though. The man's facial expression may out-grump the face of the fish. I wonder how much it weighed? To be fair, I wouldn't be in a very pleasant mood either if I had to carry a gigantic dead fish on my back.

From Instagram:

"Big fish, serious man (19th century).⁠

⁠

More hand-coloured photographs by Marcus Selmer of folk dress from Norway on the site, visit link in bio and click image.⠀⁠"

⠀⁠

(Images: Flickr Commons / @nasjonalbiblioteket⠀⁠)