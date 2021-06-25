$140 gun "lock" has only six combinations

The lockpicking lawyer reviews the StopBox, an expensive chamber lock that encloses the trigger of AR-15-style rifles, and confirms that you do not need his skill and experience to defeat it. This is because it has only six possible combinations. He shows how any child can defeat it simply by mashing the buttons.

Perhaps the whole point of the lock is to meet some regulatory or range standards without actually functioning? Kudos is in order: something is selling the bittersweet thrill of malicious compliance to gun nuts for $140 a pop.