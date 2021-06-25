Jeopardy! contestant unintentionally predicted her winning dollar amount in a doodle before the show

The night before recent Jeopardy! winner Katie Sekelsky's first game, she was doodling to calm her anxiety.

"I was alone in the hotel, trying to calm down and 'visualizing' a win," she later tweeted. "I sketched myself at a podium, with a winning-type dollar amount. And that winning-type dollar amount was $19,201."

And then, on the June 15 "Final Jeopardy!" she won…. $19,201.

"If in first, I was always going to bet to cover an all-in bet by second place," she tweeted. "Second place had $9600, so I bet what I had to. Wouldn't have prioritized a viral tweet over a logical wager. I spent FAR too many hours studying wager theory to do that."

