Norm Nakamura of the YouTube channel Tokyo Lens rented a very cool little camper van and drove a few hours outside Tokyo to go camping. The terrain, especially on the second night of his trip, gave me strong Breath of the Wild vibes.

image: 3rd Place Camper

These little vans can be rented in Japan for about $100 a day. Here's the website.

Watch Nakamura's full campervan tour.