Courtney Love says Olivia Rodrigo stole her video idea from Hole album cover, and it seems like she's right

Courtney Love accused Olivia Rodrigo of swiping the art from Hole's 1994 album Live Through This. And its hard to argue that she's wrong:

From The Guardian:

Love highlighted similarities between the album cover to Live Through This by her band Hole, photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, and the image used to promote "Sour Prom," an Olivia Rodrigo concert film airing on 29 June. Each image features a prom queen in a tiara holding flowers, wearing smeared mascara. Love posted the Sour Prom artwork to Instagram with the caption "Spot the Difference! #twinning", and later wrote on Facebook: "Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There's no way to be elegant about it. I'm not angry. It happens all the time to me. But this was bad form."

Olivia Rodrigo's new promo pics are giving me very much Hole's Live Through This album cover and I'm here for it!<3 pic.twitter.com/ER33Co9N2A — Annette❣︎ (@annettelourdess) June 25, 2021

Rodrigo replied in a comment to Love's post that said "love u and live through this sooooo much." Does that make sense? Does it matter to Rodrigo's fans and Rodrigo's corporate team of marketing and financial executives? Will life on Earth ever be the same again after this tragedy?