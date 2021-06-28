Yabba Dabba Do! Lift your mug of Cactus Coola in the air to congratulate Florence Fang, owner of the fabulous Flintstones house in Bedro… I mean, Hillsborough, California. After a lengthy court battle with town residents who disliked the sculptures of Fred, Wilma, Betty, Barney, and several prehistoric creatures in the yard, Fang prevailed and will get to keep them on display. In addition, the town of Hillsborough must give Fang 125,000 clams to cover her legal expenses.
Owner of Flintstones house in California can keep character statues on her front lawn
