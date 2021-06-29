£15,000 "solid gold" beer prize can turns out to be £500 gold-plated beer can

Scottish beer company Brewdog drummed up sales by promising that there were ten "solid gold" beer cans each worth £15,000 lurking in a case somewhere out there. Adam Dean of Shrewsbury found one, but found to his dismay that it's actually just gold-plated and worth only £500, a thirtieth of what Brewdog claims. Brewdog says it "stands by the valuation" but did not, of course, offer to fulfil the valuation. Dean (and other "winners" such as Mark Craig, pictured above) have complained to the U.K.'s advertising regulators.

The imbroglio brought more attention to the pub chain's flagging reputation, as the BBC has it.