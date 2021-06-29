£15,000 "solid gold" beer prize can turns out to be £500 gold-plated beer can

Scottish beer company Brewdog drummed up sales by promising that there were ten "solid gold" beer cans each worth £15,000 lurking in a case somewhere out there. Adam Dean of Shrewsbury found one, but found to his dismay that it's actually just gold-plated and worth only £500, a thirtieth of what Brewdog claims. Brewdog says it "stands by the valuation" but did not, of course, offer to fulfil the valuation. Dean (and other "winners" such as Mark Craig, pictured above) have complained to the U.K.'s advertising regulators.
The imbroglio brought more attention to the pub chain's flagging reputation, as the BBC has it.
Brewdog was founded in 2007 by boss James Watt and Martin Dickie. It has been attracting negative scrutiny in recent weeks after a letter from ex-workers was posted on Twitter which said a "significant number" of former staff had "suffered mental illness as a result of working at Brewdog". It made a number of allegations, including that Brewdog fostered a culture where staff were afraid to speak out about concerns. The company has promised an independent review of the beer firm and has apologised to staff for the "lot of pain" they have been caused.