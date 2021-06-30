Tom the Dancing Bug deserved a Pulitzer, obviously

Tom the Dancing Bug, published weekly here at Boing Boing, was a 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist in the Editorial Cartooning category. But the Pulitzer committee decided not to award a prize in that category at all. It's frustrating and baffling, writes Ruben Bolling at the Tom The Dancing Bug Blog.

I do think it's silly, childish and arrogant to think there's an objectively correct comparative winner of any award in the arts; judges simply make their best subjective call, and we all move on.

But this looks like it's the Pulitzer Board members who are the silly, childish and arrogant ones, effectively declaring that there's some objective standard of Pulitzer-worthiness, and going far, far out of their way to make a grandiose statement that nothing in an entire field was at that level. In a year in which, my comics aside, I think some of the best and most vital work in the history of the artform was done.

As though you can look back at the 100 years of editorial cartooning work that has been awarded Pulitzer Prizes and sniff that nothing done this year was of even a similar "quality." When it comes to subjective award-judging in the arts, I don't think there's much you can say that is wrong. But that is just wrong.

I don't mind anyone saying this or that cartoonist's work is better than mine. They're probably right, and who's to say? But I absolutely resent the Pulitzer Board saying that my work is definitionally not worthy of a Pulitzer and neither is any of my colleagues' in the entire artform.