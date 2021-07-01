This man reports that the best place to put a fan is about 2 ft from a window, facing the window, and he has numbers on a computer screen to prove it. I have just impulse-purchased an anemometer from Amazon and know how I'll be spending my weekend.
The best place to put a fan
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- fans
- Science
Here is NASA's new UFO FAQ
Likely spurred by the recent media mainstreaming of the UFO phenomenon, and the Pentagon's unsurprisingly unremarkable report on the matter released last week, NASA has posted a new UFO FAQ that is clear, concise, and, er, grounded in science. Here it is in its entirety: FAQ: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs/UFOs) Does NASA search for extraterrestrial… READ THE REST
This is the highest-resolution image of atoms ever seen
This is an image of the atoms in a praseodymium orthoscandate crystal, zoomed in 100 million times. It's the highest resolution image of atoms that humans have ever seen. Using an algorithm-powered technique called ptychography, the Cornell University researchers were able to achieve a resolution triple that of the latest generation of electron microscope. The only… READ THE REST
New study: Pfizer and Moderna vaccines' immune response may last a lifetime
Immunologists published a study today suggesting that people who have been immunized against COVID-19 with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna may never need boosters, or at least for many years. Of course, that depends on enough people getting vaccinated before the virus significantly mutates. From the New York Times: The results suggest that… READ THE REST
This $20 training covers skills for modern web developers beyond HTML and CSS
Back in the old days, if you wanted to learn to build a website, you started with basics like HTML and CSS. They're still important today, but the world expects more from every web page and app, so only sticking to the meat-and-potatoes fundamentals isn't enough anymore. You need to know PHP. And databases. And… READ THE REST
Get a taste of the elusive black truffle in this awesome array of truffle-infused gourmet foods
Look, there's nothing wrong with cooking with the standard ingredients that you pick up during your weekly jaunt to the local grocery store. They're often high-quality foods at reasonable prices that everyone can judge favorably. But every once in a while, you need to kick out the jams and swing for the culinary fences. That could… READ THE REST
This quadcopter drone with a 1080p cam is a $200 craft on sale for just $99
If you've ever flown a drone, you know how much fun it can be. You also know how little time behind the virtual yoke you need to start imagining what it's like to fly even sturdier, more responsible, more fully-featured drone varieties. So the real joy comes when one of those next-level drones finds its… READ THE REST