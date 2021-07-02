Arrest warrant issued for "To Catch A Predator" host Chris Hansen

Chris Hansen became famous as host of entrapment show To Catch A Predator, in which he confronted people lured to sexual encounters with adults who claimed, sometimes unconvincingly, to have been posing as children. But it is now Hansen who is to be caught, after Shiawasee County in Michigan issued an arrest warrant for him.

Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner told the outlet that Hansen was subpoenaed to appear Thursday, but did not.

In January 2019, Hansen was arrested in Connecticut and charged with larceny for allegedly purchasing about $13,000 in merchandise with checks that later bounced, TMZ had reported.