Billionaire Branson plans to beat Billionaire Bezos to space

Rob Beschizza

Sir Richard Brandon will fly to space on July 11, if all goes to plan, beating Jeff Bezos's planned flight by a week or two.

key to Virgin Galactic moving forward with its business was the granting last week of a commercial spaceflight licence by the Federal Aviation Administration. Sunday 11 July is the opening of what's termed a flight "window". The Galactic team will aim to make the ascent on that day, but it could of course be delayed because of unfavourable weather conditions or perhaps a technical issue. If the mission does indeed go ahead on that Sunday, it would mean Sir Richard stealing a march on his rival in sub-orbital space tourism, fellow billionaire Jeff Bez

What could be a better illustration of the over-rich being under-taxed than them blowing fortunes playing astronaut in the vague hope that when the world really starts to go to hell they'll be able to just leave it?