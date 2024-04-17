Musk merely wants $47 billion for the great job he is doing at Tesla

Having announced relatively large layoffs and with no turnaround in sight, Elon Musk is asking Tesla shareholders for $47 billion.

It is baffling why Tesla shareholders would want to pay Elon Musk to keep up his "good" work, but the Board is asking folks to vote for a new, not actually reduced, pay package for the Pedo Guy. A court rejected Musk's prior ridiculous pay package, so the board wants to offer it again, adjusted for today's deflated stock price.

"Because the Delaware Court second-guessed your decision, Elon has not been paid for any of his work for Tesla for the past six years that has helped to generate significant growth and stockholder value," Robyn Denholm, the chair of Tesla's board of directors, wrote in the proxy statement. "That strikes us — and the many stockholders from whom we already have heard — as fundamentally unfair, and inconsistent with the will of the stockholders who voted for it." The amount of money that Musk will receive has dropped to $47 billion, according to The New York Times, thanks to Tesla's stock price slide throughout the year. The company's shares are down 37 percent since the start of the year on news of fewer EV deliveries to customers and heightened competition from China. Verge

Maybe they should offer him a horse.